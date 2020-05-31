MANCHESTER — When Mario Faggiano heard about steps being taken to shut down New York City to slow the spread of COVID-19 in March, he decided to move back to the Granite State for the time being.
He graduated from Central High School in 2005.
Next, the 32-year-old helped launch a new company, General Protective, that has shipped more than a million reusable masks and face coverings across the country to essential businesses and local governments. The company, which now has a small office on Elm Street, has also designed disposable device protectors for tablets and cellphones.
The device protection products will be shipped in June with orders already topping 500,000 units, according to the company.
Faggiano continues to work remotely for his real estate brokerage firm, EXR, which has become one of the largest firms in Brooklyn, The Bronx and Queens.
He first moved to New York as a City Year corps member before going to a community college and then a state college.
For his latest business venture, he teamed up with friend Colin Gray Anderson, who founded New York-based Jack + Mulligan, which makes luxury travel bags and goods. The masks are made of two layers, cotton and antimicrobial polyester, according to the company.
“We started messing with different designs and speaking with people and started to develop face masks, and we produce them in large amounts,” Faggiano said.
A lot of attention early in the pandemic was put on the need for masks for hospitals and personal use, he said.
“I noticed nobody was addressing the need in the essential business space,” Faggiano said.
Many of the products have been used by New Hampshire businesses that have since reopened. The company worked with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce for business referrals.
“We’ve been supplying large essential businesses and even local governments, including state and city governments across the United States,” Faggiano said. “It is a totally new product for the times.”
The company is working on new products for companies like ultra-violet disinfection machines and other needs as more businesses reopen.
Faggiano said companies manufacturing personal protective equipment in the U.S. will help keep people employed during the pandemic.
“We are supporting American businesses through our factories,” he said. “All of the orders that we fulfill are putting furloughed workers back into factories and American citizens back to work.”
The coronavirus pandemic has shown weaknesses in the supply chain with China, Faggiano said.
The future of the business?
“It will be around as long as people need it to be around,” Faggiano said, noting there will be a need for the “new normal” as offices continue to reopen.
“It will look differently for a while,” he said. “And we are here to serve the need of getting people back to work or keeping people at work, healthy and safe.”
Faggiano is not sure when he’ll be heading back to New York. He is taking it a week at a time.
“New Hampshire isn’t the worst place to be in the summer,” he said.
The masks can be bought by consumers at jackandmulligan.com.