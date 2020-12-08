CONCORD -- The state's nursing home lobby and congressional delegation are protesting another round of federal COVID-19 grants to New Hampshire that are well below the national average.
The $1.2 million most recently given to 56 facilities represented a three-fold increase per nursing home over the previous month.
But the average grant of $21,750 was still less than half the $58,000 average grant for all states, and less than half what their peers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut received.
“This is utterly outrageous. The Trump administration needs to stop playing politics with nursing home aid,” said Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, in a statement.
“In New Hampshire, the nation’s best quality nursing homes are being left for dead by the federal response.”
Williams noted states with powerful Republican leaders got significantly more money in this latest round, which was intended to reward states with nursing homes that improved their COVID-19 infections rates.
For example, nursing homes in Kentucky, home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, received nearly $79,000 apiece.
Nursing homes South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump's pandemic policies, received $156,000 apiece.
Noem has refused calls to impose restrictions in her state despite a sharp rise in cases there.
Nursing homes in Massachusetts ($41,553), Rhode Island ($64,308) and Connecticut ($44,692) on average received twice as much per capita as Granite State facilities.
Maine, Vermont get less
However, the latest round gave nursing homes in Maine ($7,112) and Vermont ($6,034) a fraction of what New Hampshire received.
Three weeks ago, the state’s all-Democratic delegation wrote Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to complain about the September grant round, which allocated 66 nursing facilities here an average of $4,909, third-lowest in the nation, ahead of only Vermont and Maine.
“This low payment level comes despite the fact that approximately 82 percent of New Hampshire COVID-19 deaths come from nursing facility residents, the highest rate in the country,” wrote Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, as well as U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas.
The Kaiser Family Foundation has reported the three northern New England states had among the lowest per-capita rates of COVID-19 in the country before the recent spike in positive cases, they wrote.
The delegation had urged that the percentage of deaths in nursing facilities be taken into consideration in further grant rounds.
“Making these adjustments will ensure that we can more adequately support nursing facilities in New Hampshire and across the country,” they wrote.
As positive virus cases have gone up in the past month, so too have the number of nursing home outbreaks.
As of September, the state had no active outbreaks.
Last week, state officials said they were monitoring more than a dozen long-term care facilities with viral cases.
Gov. Chris Sununu used federal CARES Act grants to create two programs of relief for nursing homes -- $30 million in grants for providers and $75 million in wage stipends to help retain long-term care employees in nursing homes financed by Medicaid.
As of last week, each of those two programs had a $7.4 million balance.
All CARES Act dollars must be spent by Dec. 30.
Sununu administration officials have pointed out the rate of COVID-19 infections in nursing homes was much higher in southern New England states than here.