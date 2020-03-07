State health officials have responded to more than 200 outbreaks of potentially deadly diseases over the past two years, everything from flu in nursing homes to an ongoing surge in Hepatitis A cases, but few of the threats have matched a potential coronavirus outbreak for seriousness or public awareness.
Health professionals say the response to the low-key outbreaks involves the same tactics that come into play for a COVID-19 outbreak — isolation and quarantine, preventive measures and investigation into potential exposure.
“We’ve been preparing for an influenza pandemic — our health partners and community partners — for more than two decades,” said Elizabeth Daly, the chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.
In response to a Right to Know Law request, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services provided the New Hampshire Union Leader with a report of incidents over the past two years.
The Bureau employs 65 public health workers whose job entails investigations of some 8,000 reports of communicable disease infection each year. The sexually transmitted disease chlamydia is the most frequent, at nearly 3,350 cases last year.
Where outbreaks happen
Outbreaks are most frequent in nursing homes and involve either influenza or norovirus. But others occur at schools, child care centers, restaurants and hospitals.
A few outbreaks are associated with private homes. In November 2018, 53 people — described as Manchester Minor hockey team — fell ill from an unspecified gastrointestinal illness contracted at a Manchester home.
Daly said institutions shoulder the brunt of outbreaks because that is where they are mostly likely to be recognized.
During a standard outbreak, a nursing home or similar institution will ramp up its cleaning, decline to admit new patients, not float staff between assignments and confine sick people to their rooms.
“It’s all about separating the people who are sick,” Daly said. “Influenza is deadly to the elderly, so nursing homes really want to implement our recommendations.”
The state works with local health officials in such cases.
“The biggest thing the people don’t realize about public health is prevention,” said Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer at the Manchester Health Department. Preventive measures such as isolation, hand-washing and face masks help during outbreaks.
“Once we prevent something, you don’t hear about it,” she said.
Coronavirus reaction
There are two key differences between a run-of-the-mill influenza outbreak and a COVID-19 outbreak. Influenza patients can get Tamiflu, the antiviral medicine that helps reduce symptoms and shortens the recovery period.
The second is heightened public and media interest.
“We do need the media to be partners with us,” Daly said. “Because there is no vaccine or treatment, the best defense we have right now is personal prevention, so it’s important for people to pay attention to the messages.”
On the downside, people can become fixated and overestimate the risks they face, Daly said.
State health officials are issuing daily press statements and have launched a page on the state government website with daily updates.
Recent history
Some of the New Hampshire outbreaks proved deadly. Two people died after 49 contracted Legionnaire’s disease at the Sands Resort Hotel in Hampton in summer 2018. The Hepatitis A outbreak has claimed two lives, Daly said. And one person died after contracting norovirus at the Puritan Backroom restaurant last November.
In the Hepatitis A outbreak, workers interviewed patients to determine who had close contact with a Hepatitis carrier and either provided care or told them to see their doctor. The prevention campaign involved providing the vaccine to people in high-risk situations — homeless people, people in unstable housing situations and drug users.
The Bureau of Infectious Disease Control also investigates incidents of drug theft by health care workers — 13 in New Hampshire hospitals over the past two years — and possible breaches of infection control. Six possible breaches occurred at clinics, nursing homes and a dentist office.
Daly said that over the past two years, state health officials issued no quarantines for people who have been exposed and might be infected.
Isolation orders, for people determined to have a disease, were issued three times — for people with infectious tuberculosis in Belknap, Rockingham and Merrimack counties.
She said health workers have broad authority to enforce isolation and quarantine orders. They include court orders and actions by law enforcement.
But in her 16 years at the job, Daly said, she has never had to go that far.