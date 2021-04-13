CONCORD – New Hampshire will follow the lead of federal regulators and pause its own use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the shot.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday this move will not affect the rollout of vaccine delivery here since J&J doses had already dropped significantly in this past week due to unrelated supply issues.
“This news will not slow down New Hampshire,” Sununu said in a statement Tuesday.
“While the federal government has directed a brief pause in the J&J vaccine, the state is already working with our partners to ensure that they have an alternative supply of Pfizer or Moderna to help continue their efforts today.”
Last week, Sununu said the weekly allotment of J&J vaccine was going down from nearly 10,000 to 2,500 due to the supply issues.
Last month, nearly 10 million doses of this vaccine were destroyed due to quality control issues at a Maryland manufacturing plant.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
These reports were like a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder European authorities said was possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
Currently, no state-managed fixed sites to give vaccines are scheduled to hold Johnson & Johnson clinics, the governor said.
Sununu, 46, got his own J&J vaccine last Saturday during the third, mass vaccination clinic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Workers at some regional public health networks were to provide J&J vaccine at clinics and to homebound populations Tuesday, Sununu said.
Walmart securing alternative shots
State officials were working to provide those people with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Walmart had planned to give J&J vaccine at some locations under the federal pharmacy program Tuesday.
All these Walmart locations would have an alternative vaccine by 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sununu said.
Anyone with an earlier appointment with Walmart can visit any state-managed sites where they will receive the vaccine there.
“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority and all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination area taken very seriously,” Sununu said.
“The CDC has indicated that those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.”