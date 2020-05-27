CONCORD -- An inmate in the New Hampshire prison system has tested positive -- the first across the entire system -- but the Department of Corrections did not specify what facility houses him.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the Corrections Department said the inmate had arrived into the New Hampshire system from an out-of-state facility that has experienced COVID-19.
The inmate was quarantined in a single-observation room for 14 days; he tested positive once the quarantine period ended, according to the statement.
The Corrections Department received the test result on Tuesday.
"The resident will remain in medical isolation until such time that he tests negative twice for COVID-19 and can be safely transferred to a housing unit," the statement reads.
While congregate living facilities across the state are testing all staff and residents, the state Corrections Department has done little testing of inmates.
As of Wednesday, only 17 of the system's 2,360 inmates had been tested, with the single positive. The Corrections Department does not report how many of the 823 staff have been tested, but 11 have reported positive.
The system comprises three prisons: the State Prison for Men and the Correction Facility for Women in Concord and the Northern Correctional Facility in Berlin. It also runs three halfway houses.
In early May, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said people who are isolated in prisons don’t have much of an opportunity to be exposed to the virus.
“When we see corrections officers in prisons or jails in any facility and if we see them test positive, and we don’t see it extending into the population, sometimes it’s not necessary to go there,” Shibinette said, referring to testing all inmates.
She said staffers can come in contact with the virus at the grocery store or any public setting.
According to the Corrections Department statement, the infected prisoner had no contact with other inmates. Staff wore full personal protective equipment when in contact with him. The inmate was sent to New Hampshire to serve out time owed the state.