More than 36,000 Granite Staters filed new jobless claims last week, a record weekly high that has pushed the state’s three-week total to around 100,000.
That record surge would spike the state’s unemployment rate to around 15 percent if calculated today, according to Laconia economist Russ Thibeault.
“It’s a big number, and it slammed us fast,” Thibeault said
The federal government Thursday reported 36,214 Granite Staters filed new jobless claims for the week ending April 4.
The 100,000 total doesn't come as a surprise as New Hampshire Employment Security officials on Monday told the New Hampshire Union Leader that the period March 17 through April 4 featured more than 100,000 new claims.
The coronavirus pandemic -- that triggered businesses to shutter and many people to stay at home in the state and around the world -- has caused more than 16 million Americans in the last three reported weeks to file for unemployment, including more than 6 million people just last week.
The state’s previous record of 8.1 percent unemployment was last recorded in January 1992 with consistent record-keeping dating back to 1976, according to Thibeault.
To illustrate how quickly the jobs market has turned in New Hampshire, February’s unemployment figures showed 19,930 people unemployed and a 2.6 percent jobless rate.
The March rate, to be unveiled next week, won’t measure the immediate spike since figures used in that calculation were collected prior to when companies enacted the vast majority of layoffs and furloughs.
Last week’s claims, initially reported as 27,454 for New Hampshire, were revised upward to 31,378.
“The state and the nation have never seen an economic contraction this severe this fast,” Thibeault said.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s weekly record for new claims occurred in December 2001, during a recession, when 4,872 people were filed. The worst week during the Great Recession saw 4,058 new initial claims in January 2011. State records date back to 1967.