New Hampshire health officials on Monday reported 75 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting the total number of cases in the Granite State at 1,938.
Monday also marked the first time the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) released a map showing the number of positive test results for each individual community with more than five cases.
For a second straight day, no additional deaths from COVID-19 were announced by DHHS. New Hampshire’s death toll remains at 60, representing about 3% of the 1,938 people who have tested positive for the deadly virus.
An additional 13 cases of the deadly disease have also been identified in Manchester, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Queen City over 400. Manchester reports the highest number of confirmed cases in the state with 405.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information among the 75 new cases, four are individuals under the age of 18. The remaining 71 new cases are all adults - 49% women and 51% men.
The new cases live in Rockingham County (25), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Belknap County (4), Merrimack County (2), Cheshire County (2) and Carroll County (one new case), and 13 new cases in Manchester and 12 in Nashua.
The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.
According to the map released by DHHS showing number of cases by community, Nashua ranks second in the state behind Manchester with 178 cases. Salem reports 144, Derry has 123, Londonderry 59, Bedford 43, Litchfield 19, Hudson 40, Pelham 33, Merrimack 24, Concord 41, Portsmouth 31, Dover 65. See the map attached to this story for additional numbers.
DHHS announced it will not release data for towns with populations under 100 due to privacy; these communities show up as gray blots on the map.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 246 (13%) of the 1,938 cases in the Granite State. There have been 798 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 3.05 million people and killed at least 211,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 56,649 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.