New Hampshire health officials reported 1,922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the long holiday weekend, with the death toll in the state topping 700.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced a total of 891 new positive tests for COVID-19 Sunday, putting the total number of cases in the state at 40,809 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 6,994 are active cases, while 33,107 individuals — or 81% — have recovered.
The case numbers reported Sunday include positive cases from Dec. 20 through Dec 26. DHHS reports 83 new cases were confirmed on Christmas Day.
On Dec. 27, health officials reported 270 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
DHHS reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday — one female resident and two male residents of Hillsborough County, a male residing in Merrimack County, one female and one male from Rockingham County, and a female resident of Strafford County. All seven were age 60 or older.
On Saturday, state health officials reported 11 additional deaths. The victims included two women and one man from Hillsborough County, three women and two men residing in Rockingham County, and three women from Merrimack County. All were 60 or older, and eight of the deaths were connected to long-term care facilities.
There have been 708 deaths due to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
According to DHHS, the positivity rates for daily PCR tests is at 9.1 %. Sunday’s test results include 594 people who tested positive by PCR test and 297 who tested positive by antigen test.
One hundred and twenty one of the new cases involved residents of Manchester.
One hundred and eighteen of the new cases involved people under the age of 18, officials said. The rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male.
The new cases reported Sunday live in Rockingham County (192), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (140), Merrimack County (99), Strafford County (88), Belknap County (44), Grafton County (23), Carroll County (11), Cheshire County (35), Coos County (11), and Sullivan County (4), and in the cities of Manchester (121) and Nashua (90).
The county of residence is being determined for 33 new cases.
More than 503,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 34,000 have taken an antibody test.
Since the pandemic started, more than 19.1 million people have been infected in the United States and 333,000 have died of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.