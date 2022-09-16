Ten New Hampshire residents died of COVID-19 in the first reporting week in September, according to state health officials.
Another sign that COVID-19 infections are on the rise:
On Friday, the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases was 207, a 20% increase compared to the previous seven-day period, according to the New Hampshire COVID-19 dashboard.
Meanwhile, 19 institutions, including two jails, were in outbreak status. The biggest outbreak was reported at the Valley Street jail in Manchester. The jail, which is operated by Hillsborough County, reported 107 cases of inmates and 10 for staff as of Sept. 15.
Superintendent Joe Costanzo said the 107 number reflects all cases since the outbreak. "We're down to 41 right now," he said Friday.
Masks are mandatory at the jail, and he attributed many of the cases to stepped-up testing.
No one has died or become severely sick, he said, and the jail is working in conjunction with the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The state now reports COVID-19 statistics on a weekly basis. The 10 deaths were for the seven-day period ending Sept. 8. The toll for the previous week was seven.
Weekly bulletins no longer report the age range or home county of the deceased, but three out of every four New Hampshire COVID-19 deaths involve someone 70 or older, according to state statistics.
The state reported 17 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Sept. 15.