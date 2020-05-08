The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 104 new cases and seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There have now been 2,947 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.
Of the seven deaths, all were age 60 or over, with one female resident and two male residents from Hillsborough County; one male resident from Merrimack County; and one female resident and two male residents from Rockingham County.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 309 (10%) of 2,947 cases.
Among the new cases, 29 were from Manchester and 19 from Nashua. In addition, 19 were from Hillsborough County, other than Manchester or Nashua; 16 were from Rockingham County; seven were from Merrimack County; three were from Strafford County; two were from Cheshire County; and one each was from Carroll County and Grafton County.