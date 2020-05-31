State health officials on Sunday announced 106 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, and three more people have died from the disease. That brings the total caseload to 4,651, and the death toll to 245.
The latest victims were a Hillsborough County man, and two residents — one male, one female — of Rockingham County. All three were over 60.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, three confirmed cases involve individuals under 18. The rest are adults, with 57% being female and 43% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (13), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (42), Merrimack County (2), Strafford County (1), and Grafton County (1), and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (16). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 451, or 10% of the 4,651 confirmed cases.
There have been 2,948 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 6.13 million people and killed at least 371,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 106,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.82 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.
Most deaths in New Hampshire have been related to long-term care facilities. As of May 29, 200 residents of such places have died, nearly 83% of the death toll here.