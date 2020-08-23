State health officials on Sunday announced 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, putting the total number of confirmed cases in the Granite State at 7,107 since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported no additional coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll in New Hampshire remains at 429.
According to DHHS, there are 250 current cases of the deadly virus in New Hampshire. Ninety percent, or 6,428 residents, have recovered.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults, with 40% being female and 60% being male.
The new cases reside in Cheshire County (4), Rockingham County (2), Merrimack County (2), and Strafford County (1). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 711, or 10% of the 7,107 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 has infected more than 21.5 million people and killed at least 772,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.