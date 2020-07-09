State health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in New Hampshire on Thursday.
There have been 387 deaths in New Hampshire due to COVID19 since the pandemic began.
The latest victim is a female resident of Hillsborough County age 60 years of age or older, officials said.
There have been 5,973 cases in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, and 755 cases are currently active.
Three new cases were hospitalized for coronavirus on Thursday, putting the total number of hospitalizations at 581 -- or 10% of all cases in the state -- during the pandemic. There are currently 24 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults, with 57% being female and 43% being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Carroll County (1), Strafford County (1), Cheshire County (1), Merrimack County (1), and the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (4).
COVID-19 has infected more than 12.1 million people and killed at least 550,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 134,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 3.11 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.