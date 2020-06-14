State health officials on Sunday announced 21 new positive cases and two additional deaths due to COVID-19, putting the death toll at 320 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said eight of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,399. There have been a total of 5,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,011 current cases of the deadly virus in New Hampshire.
The latest victims were both female residents of Hillsborough County over the age of 60.
About 95% of the victims in New Hampshire have been at least 60 years old, with 63 percent over the age of 80, according to DHHS.
Almost 83% of the people who have died from COVID in the Granite State are associated with long-term-care facilities.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, three confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 57% being female and 43% being male.
The new cases live in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham County (3), Strafford County (1), and the city of Manchester (8).
No new hospitalized cases were identified Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 513, or 10% of the 5,318 confirmed cases.
There have been 3,987 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 7.55 million people and killed at least 423,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 117,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 2.13 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.