State health officials on Sunday announced 249 new positive tests for COVID-19
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 12,488. Of those, 1,903 are active cases, while 10,096 individuals — or 81% — have recovered.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported no additional COVID-related deaths on Sunday, leaving the state’s total at 489.
Thirty-two of the new cases involved Manchester residents, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 2,481 since the pandemic began.
There are 122 active cases in Manchester as of Sunday, officials said.
Twenty-five of the new cases involved people under the age of 18, officials said.
Four more people were hospitalized with COVID-19, officials said.
There have been 794 people hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic; of those, 55 people are hospitalized.
The new cases reported Sunday are in Merrimack County (23), Rockingham County (46), Strafford County (27), Belknap County (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (26), Sullivan County (15), Cheshire County (15), Coos County (5), Carroll County (4), Grafton County (14), and in Nashua (18) and Manchester (32).
The county of residence is being determined for 17 new cases.
More than 360,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 32,000 have taken an antibody test.
More than 50 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded around the world as of Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
On Saturday, there were 126,742 new coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, marking the fourth day last week that new cases totaled more than 100,000 and the third day in a row that new cases topped more than 120,000
Since the pandemic started, more than 9.9 million people have been infected in the US and 237,484 have died of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.