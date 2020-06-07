State health officials on Sunday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, and three more people have died from the disease. That brings the total caseload to 5,043, and the death toll to 286.
The latest victims were all male residents of Hillsborough County, one under age 60 and two over.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, six confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 58% being female and 42% being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Rockingham County (2), Belknap County (1), and Merrimack County (1), and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (2).
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 489, or 10% of the 5,043 confirmed cases.
There have been 3,392 people in the state who have recovered.