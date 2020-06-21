State health officials on Sunday announced 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, putting the total number of confirmed cases in the Granite State at 5,544 since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said no new deaths were reported. The death toll in New Hampshire remains 339.
Seven of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,470.
According to DHHS, there are 930 current cases of the deadly virus in New Hampshire. A total of 77%, or 4,275 residents, have recovered.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, two confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 67% being female and 33% being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Rockingham County (7), Strafford County (1), Carroll County (1), and the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (6).
Two new hospitalized cases were identified Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 553, or 10% of the 5,544 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 has infected more than 8.89 million people and killed at least 466,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 122,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 2.32 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.