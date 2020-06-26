The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 34 new positive COVID-19 test results on Friday, along with eight new deaths in the state.
There have now been 5,671 total cases of COVID-19 in the state and 365 deaths.
Of the eight deaths announced on Friday, seven come from Hillsborough County: three men age 60 or older, one man under age 60 and three women age 60 or older. The eighth death was a Rockingham County man age 60 or older.
The new cases announced Friday reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (six), Rockingham County (six), Merrimack County (six), Grafton County (three) Sullivan County (three), Strafford County (two), Belknap County (one), Cheshire County (one), and in the cities of Manchester (three) and Nashua (three).
According to DHHS, there are 925 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 561 (10%) of 5,671 cases.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, one confirmed case involves an individual under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 57% being female and 53% being male.
There have been 4,381 people in the state who have recovered.