State health officials on Thursday announced 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, putting the total number of confirmed cases in the Granite State at 6,921 since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also reported two additional coronavirus deaths. The death toll in New Hampshire now stands at 422.
The latest victims are two women from Merrimack County, both 60 years of age or older.
Nine of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,849.
According to DHHS, there are 309 current cases of the deadly virus in New Hampshire. Eighty-nine percent, or 6,190 residents, have recovered.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, four confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 53% being female and 47% being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Rockingham County (9), Merrimack County (5), Belknap County (2), and the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (6).
No new hospitalized cases were identified Thursday. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 705, or 10% of the 6,921 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 has infected more than 20.6 million people and killed at least 749,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 166,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 5.22 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.