State health officials announced 41 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Sunday, putting the death toll at 172 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said 13 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 832. Nashua’s four new cases brought its total to 328.
There have been a total of 3,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 2,156 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The latest victim was a female resident of Hillsborough County over the age of 60.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, one new case involved an individual under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 37% being female and 63% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (9), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Carroll County (3), Belknap County (2), Strafford County (2), Merrimack County (1), and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 359, or 10% of the 3,596 confirmed cases. There are 114 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to DHHS.
There have been 1,268 people in the state — 35 percent of all confirmed cases — who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 4.71 million people and killed at least 315,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 89,932 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.52 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.