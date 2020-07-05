State health officials reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths in New Hampshire on Sunday.
There have been 381 deaths in New Hampshire due to COVID19 since the pandemic began.
The latest victims are two female residents of Hillsborough County, two male residents of Rockingham County, and one male resident of Belknap County. All five were 60 years of age or older, officials said.
There have been 5,897 cases in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, and 832 cases are currently active.
One new case was hospitalized for coronavirus on Sunday, putting the total number of hospitalizations at 570 — or 10% of all cases in the state — during the pandemic. There are currently 25 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, seven confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 53% being female and 47% being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham County (5), Strafford County (1), Belknap County (1), Grafton County (1), Cheshire County (1), Merrimack County (1), Sullivan County (1), and the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (14).
COVID-19 has infected more than 11.3 million people and killed at least 532,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 132,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 2.93 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.