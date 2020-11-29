The number of people currently hospitalized in New Hampshire due to COVID-19 has climbed to 146, the highest since the pandemic started.
New Hampshire’s coronavirus death toll hit 526 on Monday, when the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began topping 20,000, state health officials announced.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 491 new positive tests for COVID-19, putting the total number of cases in the state at 20,480 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 4,955 are active cases, while 14,999 individuals — or 73% — have recovered.
On Nov. 1, health officials reported 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The number has more than tripled over the course of the month, with 146 patients currently in the hospital.
DHHS reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday — two male residents of Belknap and Rockingham counties, and a female resident of Coos County. All three were 60 or older.
According to DHHS, the positivity rates for daily PCR tests is at 5.2 %. Sunday’s test results include 258 people who tested positive by PCR test and 233 who tested positive by antigen test.
Fifty-four of the new cases involved residents of Manchester.
Sixty-two of the new cases involved people under the age of 18, officials said. The rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male.
The new cases reported Sunday live in Rockingham County (142), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (91), Merrimack County (47), Strafford County (28), Belknap County (13), Grafton County (13), Carroll County (14), Cheshire County (14), Coos County (5), and Sullivan County (6), and in the cities of Manchester (54) and Nashua (41).
The county of residence is being determined for 14 new cases.
More than 418,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 33,000 have taken an antibody test.
Since the pandemic started, more than 11.2 million people have been infected in the U.S. and 246,000 have died of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.