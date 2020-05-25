State health officials on Monday announced 50 new positive cases and one additional death due to COVID-19, putting the death toll at 210 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said 18 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,044. There have been a total of 4,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,553 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The latest victim was a female resident of Hillsborough County over the age of 60.
About 95% of the victims in New Hampshire have been at least 60 years old, and three in five were over 80, according to DHHS.
Almost 80% of the people who have died from COVID in the Granite State are associated with long-term-care facilities.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, six confirmed cases involve individuals under 18. The rest are adults, with 56% being female and 44% male.
The new cases live in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Rockingham County (7), Strafford County (3), Cheshire County (2), Merrimack County (one new case), and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (3).
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 420, or 10% of the 4,197 confirmed cases.
So far, 2,434 people in the state who have recovered.
The state continues to expand testing. Nearly 70,000 residents have been tested to date, with 9,790 of those being antibody tests.
COVID-19 has infected more than 5.47 million people and killed at least 345,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 98,466 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.69 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.