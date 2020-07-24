The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 59 positive test results for COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths.
There have now been 6,375 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
The two deaths announced Friday were a female age 60 or older from Hillsborough County and a male age 60 or older from Rockingham County.
DHHS said 11 of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Several cases are still under investigation.
Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Rockingham County (5), Merrimack County (4), Carroll County (2), Coos County (2), Belknap County (1), and Strafford County (1), and in the cities of Manchester (32) and Nashua (4).