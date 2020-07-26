State health officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over the weekend in New Hampshire.
No new deaths were reported on Sunday, but two victims 60 years of age or older — one male resident of Hillsborough County and one female resident of Merrimack County — were reported Saturday.
There have been 409 deaths in New Hampshire due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There have been 6,436 cases in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, and 568 cases are currently active.
Two more people were hospitalized for coronavirus on Sunday, putting the total number of hospitalizations at 688 — or 11% of all cases in the state — during the pandemic. There are currently 20 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, three confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 52% being female and 48% being male.
The new cases announced Sunday are in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham County (2), Strafford County (3), Grafton County (1), Cheshire County (1) and Merrimack County (1), and the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3).
COVID-19 has infected more than 16.1 million people and killed at least 645,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 149,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 4.29 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.