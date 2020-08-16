State health officials on Sunday announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, putting the total number of confirmed cases in the Granite State at 6,988 since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported no additional coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll in New Hampshire remains at 423.
One of the new cases involved a resident of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,880.
According to DHHS, there are 278 current cases of the deadly virus in New Hampshire. Ninety percent, or 6,287 residents, have recovered.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, one confirmed case involves an individual under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 62% being female and 38% being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Rockingham County (2), Belknap County (1), Sullivan County (1), and the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1).
Two new hospitalized cases were identified Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 708, or 10% of the 6,988 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 has infected more than 21.5 million people and killed at least 772,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 169,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 5.37 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.