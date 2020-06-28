State health officials reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in New Hampshire, including 21 at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua.
No new deaths were reported on Sunday, but two female victims 60 years of age or older in Hillsborough County were reported Saturday. Both deaths are tied to long-term care facilities, state health officials said.
There have been 367 deaths in New Hampshire due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There have been 5,747 cases in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, and 968 cases are currently active.
Three more people were hospitalized for coronavirus on Sunday, putting the total number of hospitalizations at 565 — or 10% of all cases in the state — during the pandemic. There are currently 37 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, two confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 61% being female and 39% being male.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Rockingham County (5), Strafford County (1), Carroll County (1), Grafton County (1) and the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (5).
COVID-19 has infected more than 10 million people and killed at least 500,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 128,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 2.59 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.