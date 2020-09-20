State health officials on Saturday announced 61 new positive tests for COVID-19, the highest daily total in New Hampshire since June 17, when there were 72 new confirmed cases.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced an additional 29 positive cases on Sunday, putting the total of new cases announced over the weekend at 90.
The newest COVID-19 cases increase the state’s total since March to 7,947.
DHHS reported no additional related deaths on Saturday or Sunday, leaving the state’s total at 438.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said last week that the increase in positive cases could be linked to increased testing on college campuses in New Hampshire.
DHHS reports 7,201 residents - or 91 percent of all confirmed cases - have recovered from the virus. There are 308 current cases, officials said.
DHHS on Sunday reported no new hospitalized cases and 10 current hospitalizations. The state has seen 725 hospitalized cases, about 9% of known cases to date.
Of the newest cases reported over the weekend with complete information, eight people are under 18.
The new cases reported over the weekend are in Merrimack County (13), Rockingham County (17), Strafford County (21), Belknap County (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Sullivan County (1) and Grafton County (3), and in Nashua (9) and Manchester (10). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.
More than 240,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 30,000 taken an antibody test.
COVID-19 has infected more than 30.9 million people and killed at least 958,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 199,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 6.79 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.