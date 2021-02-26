More than one in three people in New Hampshire's 1B group for COVID-19 vaccines have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, while a UNH survey estimates about half of the state's over-65 residents have received a dose.
The state estimates there are 325,000 people in the 1B group, people over 65 and those with certain health conditions that put them at risk for severe illness or death if infected with the coronavirus. As of Friday, the state counted 112,325 doses given to people in the group.
A poll released Friday by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center estimated that half of New Hampshire's seniors had received at least one dose, a group that would include many people in the 1B group, as well as health care workers and nursing home residents who received vaccines in the 1A phase.
Of the 379 New Hampshire residents over age 65 surveyed, 44% said they had already received at least one dose of a vaccine. Overall, almost one in five of the more than 1,800 survey respondents said they had been vaccinated, up from 6% in January.
To really stop the spread of the virus, epidemiologists say nearly everyone would have to be vaccinated, though it is still not clear what percent of a population would need to have immunity to achieve a "herd immunity" against COVID-19. In a press briefing earlier this month, Gov. Chris Sununu said he wondered if New Hampshire was going to reach that threshold.
Almost three-quarters — 73% — of the people who responded to the UNH survey said they planned to take the vaccine or already were vaccinated. That leaves almost one in four New Hampshire residents who do not think they will be vaccinated, though that figure is lower than it was in January.
About half of people who identified themselves as conservatives, and those who said they voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020, said they planned to refuse the vaccine.
“COVID got swept up into the 2020 election, and I think we’re still seeing the hangover of that," said Andy Smith of the UNH Survey Center.
Smith said he thought the survey had accurately accounted for the state's population of conservatives and Trump supporters, who can be hard for pollsters to reach and who seem to make up a large share of people who are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Smith said he is confident the survey is an accurate reflection of the state, including conservatives and Trump voters, because the survey center used the same methodology in polls that accurately predicted the presidential, Senate, congressional and gubernatorial races in New Hampshire, along with control of the Legislature.
Reaching enough conservatives and Trump voters is important because half of each group reported they were not planning to take the vaccine — so reaching these groups would help track how close New Hampshire might come to that "herd immunity" bar, when that threshold becomes clearer.
Smith said he was heartened to see people seemed to be becoming more willing to take the vaccine. But Smith said he worries about the long-term implications of the partisan gap in trust in science agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Whether or not you trust the CDC about COVID, that will go away," Smith guessed. “If this lack of trust in institutions, or partisan trust in institutions continues, that's problematic."