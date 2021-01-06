State health officials reported Wednesday that 24 more New Hampshire residents have died of COVID-19. It’s the highest single-day total announced since the start of the pandemic.
All but one of the victims was 60 years of age or older, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Health officials said 17 of the victims were connected to long-term care facilities.
The previous single-day record number of deaths reported in New Hampshire was 21, announced on Dec. 16.
There have now been 816 coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire.
DHHS reported 912 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, putting the total number of cases in the state at 48,838.
Of those, 6,785 are active cases, while 41,237 individuals — or 84% — have recovered.
The case numbers reported Wednesday include positive cases from Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Health officials reported that 301 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
DHHS reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday — eight female resident and three male residents of Hillsborough County, a male resident of Belknap County, a male and three females residing in Merrimack County, two female and three male residents from Rockingham County, a female resident and male resident of Strafford County. All 23 were age 60 or older.
One victim from Strafford County, a male, was under 60 years of age.
According to DHHS, the positivity rates for daily PCR tests is at 5.8%. Wednesday’s test results include 542 people who tested positive by PCR test and 370 who tested positive by antigen test.
One hundred and sixteen of the new cases involved residents of Manchester.