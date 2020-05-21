Nine more New Hampshire residents have died due to COVID-19, state health officials announced on Thursday, putting the death toll at 199 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also announced 67 new positive cases across the state. Sixteen of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 955. There have been a total of 3,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,969 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The latest victims were five male residents and three female residents of Hillsborough County, and one male resident of Rockingham County. All were over the age of 60.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, two confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 51% being female and 49% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (19), Merrimack County (9), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Carroll County (2), Grafton County (2), Cheshire County (1), Strafford County (1), and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Eight new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 393, or 10% of the 3,935 confirmed cases.
There have been 1,767 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 5 million people and killed at least 328,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 95,087 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.61 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.