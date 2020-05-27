Nine more New Hampshire residents have died due to COVID-19, state health officials announced on Wednesday, putting the death toll at 223 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also announced 56 new positive cases across the state - with 14 of the new cases involving residents of Manchester - putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,065. There have been a total of 4,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State since the pandemic began.
According to DHHS, there are 1,372 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The latest victims were four female residents and three male residents of Hillsborough County, all over the age of 60 and two male residents of Rockingham County - one under the age of 60, the other over.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, four confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 55% being female and 45% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (12), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Merrimack County (3), Strafford County (2), Grafton County (3), Belknap County (1) and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.
Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 426, or 10% of the 4,286 confirmed cases.
There have been 2,691 people - 63 percent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state - who have recovered.
The state continues to expand testing. Nearly 70,000 residents have been tested to date, with 10,262 of those being antibody tests.
COVID-19 has infected more than 5.64 million people and killed at least 353,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 101,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.72 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.