State health officials announced 84 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Thursday, along with one new death attributed to the virus.
The death toll in New Hampshire now sits at 151 since the pandemic began. The latest victim was a female resident of Hillsborough County age 60 or older, the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said.
State health officials said 20 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 770. There have been a total of 3,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,984 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, three confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 57% being female and 43% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (19), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Merrimack County (5), Strafford County (14), Belknap County (2), Carroll County (2), Grafton County (one new case), and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (4).
Four new hospitalized cases were reported for a total of 330, or 10% of the 3,382 confirmed cases. There are 1,115 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to DHHS.
There have been 1,247 people in the state -- 37% of all confirmed cases -- who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 4.44 million people and killed at least 302,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 86,537 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.45 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.