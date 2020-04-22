State health officials on Wednesday reported six deaths from COVID-19, the deadliest day in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also announced 99 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase, pushing the total number in New Hampshire to 1,588.
Among the 99 were an additional 38 cases in Manchester, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Queen City to 326.
New Hampshire’s death toll rose to 48, representing about 3% of the 1,588 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The six deaths reported Wednesday included two male residents of Rockingham County, three male residents of Hillsborough County, and one female resident of Strafford County. All six were 60 years of age or older.
The previous high water marks for single-day death totals were five on April 8 and 15.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information among the 99 new cases, 23 are under the age of 18. The remaining 76 cases are all adults: 59% women and 41% men.
The new patients live in Rockingham County (27), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Strafford County (6), Merrimack County (4), Cheshire County (3), and 38 new cases in Manchester and five in Nashua.
The county of residence is being determined for six of the new cases.
As of April 20, 33% of all COVID-19 cases in the state involve healthcare workers. Twenty-eight percent of cases in the Granite State involved community transmission, while 25 percent were related to known clusters.
For the first time, DHHS reported the racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire. Through April 20, 81 percent of all cases involves whites, 6.1 percent are hispanic, 5.4 percent involve African-Americans, 3.2 percent are Asians, and 4.4 percent are other races.
COVID-19 has infected more than 2.6 million people and killed at least 182,700 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 45,075 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 846,982 cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.