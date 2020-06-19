The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 37 new positive COVID-19 test results on Friday, along with six new deaths in the state.
There have now been 5,486 total cases of COVID-19 in the state and 337 deaths.
Of the six deaths announced on Friday, five come from Hillsborough County: four women and one man. The other victim announced Friday was a male from Rockingham County. All six victims were age 60 or older.
The new cases announced Friday reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (eight), Rockingham County (three), Carroll County (two), Cheshire County (two), Belknap County (one), Merrimack County (one), and Strafford County (one), and in the cities of Nashua (11) and Manchester (eight).
According to DHHS, there are 940 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, one confirmed case involves an individual under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 68% being female and 32% being male.
Sixteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 549, or 10% of the 5,486 confirmed cases.
There have been 4,209 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 8.5 million people and killed at least 457,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 119,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 2.2 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.