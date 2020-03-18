People cooped up at home during the coronavirus outbreak can now get beer and wine to go with their pickup or delivery food orders under a temporary order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.
The beer or wine must be in their “original, manufactured, sealed containers,” according to the order, which applies to restaurants, diners, bars, saloons, private clubs and other establishments that have both a restaurant license and an on-premise liquor license.
The order allows restaurants to deliver prepaid orders of no more than 192 ounces of malt beverage -- the equivalent of 16 12-ounce beers -- or 1.5 liters of sparkling or still wine to a building or residence. Orders must include food.
Deliveries can be made between 6 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. seven days a week.
Restaurants are expected to take a big hit from Sununu's Monday order forbidding eat-in dining until April 7.
"We appreciate the sacrifices many have made throughout COVID-19 developments," Sununu said in a statement. "This emergency order will allow for patrons to also order beer and wine from their favorite restaurants when ordering pickup or delivery.”
Tom Boucher, CEO of Great New Hampshire Restaurants, said their restaurants are staying open with skeleton crews for takeout orders. The group, which operates T-Bone’s, Copper Door, CJ’s Great West Grill and Cactus Jack’s, will offer to-go beer and wine immediately, he said.
“That will be helpful, but it’s not nearly like having people sitting at a bar and enjoying the atmosphere and the face-to-face warm service,” he said.
Sales were down 75% from a typical Tuesday, he said.
“We just don’t know how much volume we are going to get,” Boucher said. “Before this all came about, we always had sales history to predict, schedule and order appropriately. This is just an unknown. We’re doing the best we can to really estimate the volume.”
Liquor sales typically provide the largest profit margins for restaurants and bars.
The emergency order will allow restaurants to move some of its product and generate additional revenue during the shutdown, said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association.
“Every little bit is going to help in these trying times,” he said.
Somers encouraged people to order takeout and delivery or buy gift cards over the next few weeks to help restaurants survive. Many restaurants donate and offer fundraising support for local causes.
“Now is the time they could really use your support,” Somers said.
Takeout is expected to make up only 10% to 20% of most restaurants' business.
“Now you have these big open restaurants that seat 100 and 150 people and there is nobody in them and you’re paying for the real estate and the insurance and everything else on it, ” he said. “The real challenge is how to bridge this three weeks.”
The New Hampshire Brewers Association thanked Sununu for supporting the state’s 90-plus breweries and “countless NH small businesses impacted by #COVID19” on Twitter.
Any help from the governor or the Legislature is welcome, Boucher said.
“This has been a tremendous blow to the industry statewide,” he said.