Stores across the state can continue to do business curbside or by delivery under Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order.
Nancy Kyle, president/CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association, on Friday sent a letter to Sununu asking that nonessential retailers be allowed to sell products curbside or by delivery. The association represents hundreds of retail locations of all sizes across New Hampshire.
“By its nature any order to close businesses is sure to pick winners and losers (flower shops are open, but not bookstores, and groceries who sell books are allowed to sell, but the locally owned shop is not),” she wrote. “It is also a reality that chain businesses have the resources to weather this storm, but independent shops do not.”
Sununu’s stay-at-home order called for all nonessential businesses to close at midnight Friday and not reopen until at least May 4. Retail businesses may do curbside sales online or by phone as long as the pickup involves no human contact, the governor said Friday evening.
“New Hampshire small businesses are embracing this new norm — and I thank them for their patience,” Sununu said in a statement.
Kyle cited orders in Connecticut and Maryland, which recognize that curbside sales for nonessential retailers “continues the practices of social distancing while allowing customers to take their business to locally owned shops,” rather than relying only on online or chain stores.
“By allowing limited sales as Connecticut and Maryland have, New Hampshire can continue the practices in place preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus but lower the risk of permanent closure and allow residents to support locally owned businesses,” Kyle wrote.
Runner’s Alley stores in Concord, Manchester and Portsmouth have been offering virtual fittings and curbside pickup for the past week or so.
Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord closed to the public about a week ago and went to curbside and delivery only. Orders are being placed online or by phone and are being picked up outside the store with no human contact, said owner Michael Herrmann.
“When they get here they call from outside, and we put (the orders) outside,” he said. “People pick them up and we wave through the window. Then we sanitize the window. It’s a weird new world we’re in, but we’re doing our best.”
The store is working with a skeleton crew to fill orders.
“With libraries and schools closed, we think it is an essential aid to education and also an aid to families that might be going stir-crazy,” Herrmann said. “We think it’s an essential service. We haven’t received that designation yet, but I think even if we aren’t designated as essential, that being closed to the public we would be allowed to get books in and ship them out.”
The New Hampshire Retail Association supports the measures taken to date to ensure the long-term health of New Hampshire citizens and prop up the state’s health systems, according to Kyle’s letter. Stores have taken the following steps:
• 15% of members have closed.
• 20% have closed their retail space and are offering curbside pickup and/or delivery (with reduced hours).
• A third have kept the retail space open but are encouraging social distancing through signage, floor tape or store personnel.
• Some have taken other measures, such as not accepting cash and moving credit card readers to allow customers to process their own transactions.
The Department of Business and Economic Affairs posted which businesses are considered essential under the order at nheconomy.com. Businesses not included on the list that wish to be included are asked to petition the state. Any requests should be submitted to essential@nheconomy.com and include basic contact information and a brief justification.
“These requests are being reviewed as quickly as possible,” read an email sent on behalf of Commissioner Taylor Caswell.