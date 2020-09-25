CONCORD -- New Hampshire retailers remain split over whether to more fully open up their stores to more customers or stay open at 50% capacity due to COVID-19, officials said.
So Gov. Chris Sununu is being asked to let all of them decide either option under a unique proposal that cleared the Economic Reopening Task Force late last week.
Nancy Kyle, president of the New Hampshire Retail Association, said a survey of its members found some businesses, large and small, would prefer not to fully open up.
“It has been a pretty challenging time to be a retailer, especially for brick and mortar ones,” Kyle said.
“This would give them the option to stay at 50 percent if they so choose or they can go to 100 percent.”
Some major chains such as Best Buy have already announced that nationally they intend to keep stores open at 50%. Other operators of smaller stores in New Hampshire would rather limit the number of customers into the store during the pandemic, she added.
“Smaller retailers do not feel safe, they don’t feel big enough to open to 100 percent capacity. They have a good handle on what their store is able to do,” Kyle said.
The proposal now goes for final review to staff at the Division of Public Health Services before Sununu makes a final decision.
Some store owners no doubt believe that “consumer confidence” would be higher if they don’t fully open up, Sununu said.
“If you are talking about a small general store, be it at 50 percent, you could still be shoulder to shoulder,” Sununu said.
“A lot of consumers will see that and not want to come in.”
As the former CEO of the Waterville Valley Mountain Resort, Sununu managed its retail shops along with restaurants at the foot of the ski area.
Some chains staying at 50%
Other stores with a larger footprint would welcome and could accommodate going to full capacity, the governor added.
“Consumer confidence is a key factor, seriously considering that as well is important for all businesses to consider,” Sununu said.
This is one of the first proposed rules for industries that would give owners the decision to choose one or the other operating plan.
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, said it makes sense given the incidence of COVID-19 still varies in parts of the state.
“This allows the Seacoast having an increase (in COVID-19 cases) right now to stay at 50 percent while allowing Coos County and the North Country with (not) nearly any COVID to go to 100 percent,” Lang said.
“I think it is wholly appropriate and in line with the Live Free or Die motto to allow businesses to do what they think is best.”
At present, the risk of COVID-19 in New Hampshire remains "minimal" throughout the state but for Manchester, Nashua and Strafford County where the risk is "moderate."
Kyle said he hopes Sununu would act as soon as possible on this request.
“The leaf peeping season is huge for retailers so if we can get ramped up for a better occupancy if that's their choice it would be good,” Kyle said.
“Also while some people don’t want to hear it the Christmas holiday season sales are going to get pushed soon as well.”