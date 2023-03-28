Maryland ranked fifth in the nation for having the fewest COVID-19 deaths per capita in a comprehensive study on variations in pandemic policies and behaviors among states published Thursday in The Lancet.  New Hampshire ranked second.

The states were likely helped during the pandemic by their relatively low poverty rate and high level of educational attainment, according to Emma Castro, a researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle and a co-lead author on the paper.