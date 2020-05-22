New Hampshire has identified the first case in the state of an inflammatory illness in children, which is thought to be linked to COVID-19.
The illness, called, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
State epidemologist Benjamin Chan said Friday the case is in a child under the age of 19, who lives in Hillsborough County. Chan said the child was hospitalized, but is on the mend.
The CDC does not yet know what causes the illness, which is sometimes abbreviated as MIS-C, but it seems to be related to COVID-19.
“We know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19,” according to the CDC. “MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care.”
The CDC advises parents to call their child’s doctor if the child has a fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, neck pain, a rash, is vomiting or feels particularly tired.
The CDC recommends parents take children to the emergency room if they have trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that won’t go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe pain in the abdomen.
Newsweek reported that at least 250 cases have been reported by health officials across the country as of Thursday, with dozens of suspected cases still being examined.
The majority have been identified in New York state, where 157 instances of the illness are now under investigation, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his office’s latest press conference.