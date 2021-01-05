CONCORD — Everyone over age 75 will be in the next group of New Hampshire residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, state officials said Tuesday.
Shots could be available as soon as late this month for people in the group, which includes “medically vulnerable” citizens at “significant higher risk,” corrections officers and staff, and residents and staff at treatment homes for the developmentally disabled.
“Those at the highest risk get the vaccine first. It’s that simple,” Gov. Chris Sununu said at his weekly briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic.
Vaccinations for the second group of about 225,000 people — Phase 1-B — will be offered as soon as Phase 1-A is completed later this month, assuming doses are available.
The first group, comprising about 100,000 health care workers, long-term care residents and staff and first responders, has been receiving shots since December.
Vaccinations for the second group probably will take into March to complete, officials said.
Sununu said the state resisted calls to designate employees in specific industries as “essential workers” who should receive the vaccine earlier than other workers.
“The only two groups identified and segregating out as getting the vaccine first are health care providers and first responders, for obvious reasons, and education staff — teachers so that schools could remain viable and open going forward,” Sununu said.
“We are just linking up people based on risk and health,” he said.
The full plan
Everyone over 18 will eventually be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Beth Daly, infectious disease bureau director, spelled out how the state’s residents will be prioritized in the vaccine queue.
The lowest priority group comprises the 325,000 residents from 18 to 49 with no health risks. That group is not likely to start getting their shots until May at the earliest, she said.
“What you need to do is keep your eye out as we open up each of the next phases,” Daly said referring to the state’s website for COVID-19 information, www.nh.gov/covid19.
“It is going to take us several months to get everyone vaccinated.”
Here are the four other phases and the estimated timelines for each:
Phase 2-A: Anyone 65-74 years old, K-12 school and childcare staff (about 175,000), March to May.
Phase 2-B: Anyone 50-65 years old (about 200,000), March to May.
Phase 3-A: Medically vulnerable people under 50 at “moderate risk” (about 325,000), May and beyond.
Phase 3-B: All other adults (about 325,000 people), May and beyond.
Daly said that with the next phase, the state plans to make up to 10% of vaccine doses available to groups that do outreach with ethnic and minority groups who are at much higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“We want to get the vaccines out to those in the community that can help us get to them,” Daly said.
More money for vaccines
The COVID-19 relief bill President Donald Trump signed last week will give New Hampshire $36 million more to distribute vaccines, Sununu said.
Daly said health care providers are reporting that “70% to 85%” of eligible front-line workers agreed to get the vaccine.
“We would like more than 70% of individuals to get vaccinated, to get enough immunity in our communities,” Daly said. “We would expect that as they see their colleagues vaccinated that we will see those numbers increase in time.”
The governor said that any person may still get a shot once the state has moved on to a lower priority group.
“If you are in 1-A, you can always get it down the road, and that goes for anyone in these phases,” Sununu said.
The state already has begun talks with surrounding states to identify “crossover” vaccinations.
“This is New England. You have a lot of health care workers who live in Vermont and work in New Hampshire,” Sununu said. “There will be a lot of crossover cases.”