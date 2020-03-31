WASHINGTON — The record, $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act will deliver to New Hampshire $147 million in additional, specific grants for services ranging from education and mass transit to low-income heating assistance and state election expenses according to the state's congressional delegation.
These grants will be in addition to the $1.25 billion allotment that's given to New Hampshire which is the minimum, all-purpose COVID-19 grant given to all 50 states under the CARES Act.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, was a lead negotiator in that part of the final bill which will produce a record, $377 billion relief to encourage small business owners to stay afloat and continue to keep workers on their payrolls.
“Throughout this crisis, delivering desperately needed assistance to the Granite State has been my top priority,” Shaheen in a statement.
“During negotiations, I was adamant that this bipartisan legislation help our state and local communities as Granite Staters work around the clock to respond to the spread of COVID-19. This funding will provide needed relief to our schools, public transit, health care workers, law enforcement and many other areas. This crisis is impacting every aspect of our society which is why state and local officials need these resources as soon as possible to protect local communities. I’m urging the Trump administration to quickly distribute this funding to our state, as time is of the essence.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, is a member of the Senate committee on homeland security.
“This pandemic is taking an unprecedented toll on public health and our economy, and our communities need substantial support for everything from medical supplies to child care and public transit,” Hassan said. “On top of the $1.25 billion already announced for New Hampshire state and local government, this additional funding will help address some of the most pressing needs for our families and communities. We will keep working together as a congressional Delegation and with the governor to get critical funding and supplies to those on the frontlines and communities across our state.”
Kuster pushed supply chain reform
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH, serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and has been an outspoken advocate urging the Trump administration to have the federal government take over the medical supply chain to deliver ventilators and other life-saving equipment to the communities and states that need it most.
“The coronavirus outbreak has upended normal daily life in New Hampshire and across the country,” said Kuster. “This additional funding will help sustain our communities and crucial aspects of our society, such as public transit, and ensure our valiant public health care workers have the childcare they need to save lives during this crisis. I’ll continue to actively monitor COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire and work to ensure our state has the resources it needs to adequately respond to this pandemic.”
And Rep. Chris Pappas, also D-NH, served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and had pressed for in his own legislation some of the small business incentives in the final bill. Pappas and Kuster hosted three, telephone town halls with constituents about COVID-19.
“New Hampshire needs every available resource to fight this virus, bolster our state and local response, and support our communities through this difficult time,” Pappas said.
“There is not one corner of our state or part of our daily lives that has not been affected been by this pandemic, and it is crucial that federal funds allocated to New Hampshire get to those who need them as quickly as possible. These are unprecedented times, and we must work together to realize a whole of government response that will keep people safe and keep our communities strong.”
New grants support variety of programs
Here are the additional sources of grant money New Hampshire can expect from the CARES Act ($147 million total):
— Education: $82.47 million that includes $37.6 million for elementary and secondary schools, $36 million for higher education and $8.9 million for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
— Public Transit: $37.8 million that will include grants for commuter bus companies.
— Child Care: $6.94 million child care; Shaheen had pushed for this provision in separate legislation that there be money earmarked for child care that supports health care workers on the frontlines of this crisis.
— Public Health Emergency Preparedness: $5.45 million in additional grants for state efforts.
— Low-Income Heating Aid: A $5.54 million increase in grants the state already gets to subsidize the cost of winter heat for income-eligible families and seniors.
— Law Enforcement: $4.4 million which includes support for public protection in the prison system as well as grants for first responders.
— State Election Assistance: $3.26 million in support of state efforts in the general election.
— Humanities Grants: $427,000 that augments what the state already receives in federal grants that support arts and humanities.
— Manufacturing: A targeted grant program that will give the state $300,000 in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Shaheen said additional grants through the CARES ACt and other COVID-19 response legislation will be announced as they become available.
Earlier in March, New Hampshire got $4.9 million in initial grants to help the state prepare for the pandemic.