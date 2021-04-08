CONCORD - Starting April 19, anyone 16 or older can register for a COVID-19 vaccine in New Hampshire -- regardless of residency -- Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
The move was a clear about-face from last week, when Sununu pushed back against critics who demanded he let out-of-state college students be vaccinated here.
Sununu said Thursday the state has 245,000 first-dose appointments available between now and Memorial Day, and they are not likely to be filled by state residents.
“We are just way ahead of the game on that. We just have enough vaccine," Sununu said.
"It doesn’t matter to us. If you are 16 or up, come on in and get the shot no matter where you are from,” Sununu said.
Out-of-resident residents must sign up for an appointment on the state's website at vaccines.nh.gov.
Those who sign up will have to present an ID and proof of appointment to get the shot, Sununu said.
A week ago, residents 16 to 40 were added to the ranks of those eligible to register for the vaccine.
Sununu said that in the past few days, the number of new signups has fallen off considerably, down to about 5,000 a day.
Last week, more than 100,000 each in the 50-to-65 and 40-49 groups signed up for shots.
“Now that New Hampshire residents have had that priority all the way down the spectrum, it is appropriate to do this,” Sununu said.
Since the Biden administration has called on all states to make their adults eligible for vaccines, Sununu said he doesn't believe this decision will create a massive migration to New Hampshire by out-of-state residents.
"We have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for New Hampshire residents," Sununu said.
Out-of-state mom happy
Rebecca Casey, of Ohio, parent of Dartmouth senior Mary Casey, was delighted with Sununu's change-of-direction.
Casey signed an online petition started at Dartmouth and the University of New Hampshire in Durham that collected more than 5,000 signatures.
She got an e-mail from the website Thursday afternoon informing her of Sununu's decision.
"I'm tickled," Casey said. "Because of the variants, it really is concerning. It really makes sense to have as many people vaccinated as we can."
She said requiring her daughter to go home to get the shot would have meant a pricey plane ticket, time away from class and the possibility that she could bring COVID-19 home to her family.
The State Senate Democratic Caucus, which helped lead a campaign for vaccine expansion, also praised the move.
"We would like to thank the students, town officials, universities, and elected officials for raising their voices and alerting the public, and the governor, to the dangers of the restrictions," Senate Democrats said in a joint statement.
Health care experts say at least 70% of the population has to be inoculated to reach “herd immunity,” which will prevent significant spread of the virus because most people have been vaccinated.
Sununu said he doesn’t think New Hampshire or any state will reach that level before this summer.
“Our goal is not to get to herd immunity right now,” Sununu said.
55% to 60% likely
Sununu estimated once all second shots are administered, 55% to 60% of the state’s 1.36 million residents will have been vaccinated.
That’s why Sununu said the state will launch a paid television and digital media advertising campaign in the coming months to urge those still holding out to get their shots.
To date, the state has received 754,000 doses of the vaccine and given a first shot to 496,000, or 36% of the population, said Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s infectious control bureau.
So far, 276,000, or 20%, have been fully vaccinated, she said.
Shots are now available at roughly 100 sites in the state, including 89 pharmacy locations.
Daly estimated that 6% of those 16 or older have signed up for the vaccine.
Sununu announced he will get his own shot, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The state filled up all appointments for the Loudon race track this Saturday and Sunday.
This will be the third time the state has set up a mass vaccination site.
Sununu announced Thursday that additional J&J doses would be given out at three mall clinics in Concord, Newington and Salem. Within a few hours. those appointments were gone.
The state will receive fewer J&J doses in the coming weeks, Sununu said.
The Biden administration informed New Hampshire it will get 900 doses a week in the coming weeks, down from the previous allotment of 2,500, the governor said.
Last week, corporate officials confirmed that 10 million doses of J&J vaccine had been compromised and had to be thrown away at a Maryland manufacturing plant.
“We just have to be patient. It’s not a race, so to say. We are going as fast as we can, but that’s only as fast as the federal government can provide it,” Sununu said.
The state received 65,000 vaccine doses last week.
The other vaccine providers, Moderna and Pfizer, have provided “consistent” vaccine doses, which will continue in coming weeks, Sununu said.
Union Leader Reporter Josie Grove contributed to this story.