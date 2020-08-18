CONCORD — The state’s jobless will receive a $300-per-week increase in their benefits as New Hampshire will accept the partnership President Donald Trump offered states, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday.
Sununu said recent negotiations with federal officials ensured unemployed Granite Staters would get about $340 million worth of higher benefits at a cost to the state of $10 million.
“That’s going to be a huge economic boost to us once again,” Sununu said at his COVID-19 briefing.
The extra benefits will end once states exhaust $44 billion that Trump set aside for the purpose under his order.
This underlines the need for Congress and Trump to reach a COVID-19 relief bill agreement that includes an extension of these benefits, Sununu said.
Since the pandemic began, the unemployed had been getting $600-per-week in supplemental federal benefits.
Those extra benefits ended at the end of July when talks between Congress and the White House broke down over a new relief bill for dealing with the novel coronavirus.
On Aug. 8, Trump signed an executive order offering to renew extra unemployment by $300 a week as long as states matched it with $100 per week from their own state treasuries.
This would have cost the state budget $120 million to provide that full $100 a week match for all its unemployed residents, Sununu said.
The pandemic has caused a state budget shortfall in excess of $400 million for the two-year budget cycle ending June 30, 2021, Sununu said.
Initially, the White House informed states they couldn’t use their own unemployment trust funds for their match.
Since February, New Hampshire’s trust fund has dropped from $300 million to less than $160 million currently.
Sununu said the Trump administration’s offer became more attractive when it allowed the state’s match to come from that trust fund, provided that the state pays at least $100 a week to unemployed residents.
Sununu said only about 5% of New Hampshire’s unemployment recipients get less than $100 in state benefits. Raising that to $100 will cost the trust fund about $10 million over the next 22 weeks.
That increase will take up to six weeks to reach recipients because of required updates to Employment Security’s systems.
The 95% who get at least $100 a week in state benefits should start receiving the supplemental $300 a week in “a few weeks,” Sununu said.
“All the benefits when they come will be retroactive to Aug. 1,” he said.
The governor credited Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis and Deputy Commissioner Steven Lavers with working out the agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Labor.
“It is really a very good deal,” Sununu said.
State officials estimate New Hampshire’s unemployment trust fund will run out of money in 2021, which will force the state to borrow from the federal government to continue paying benefits.
The state’s unemployment rate is below the national average, but it remains three times higher than it was a year ago.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 8.1%, down 1.1% from June. The July 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%. The national rate for July 2020 was 10.2%.
The state’s workforce in July grew by 18,670 from June.
The state reported 59,290 were unemployed; that’s nearly 40,000 more than in July 2019.