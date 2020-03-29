CONCORD -- Commuters will notice a change in the way the state collects tolls starting Monday, after officials with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced actions being taken in response to COVID-19 concerns.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announced beginning Monday, March, 30 at 12 a.m. “in an abundance of caution to support the health and safety of customers and staff” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the following changes in toll collection operations take effect:
Cash/E-ZPass lanes for cash customers will move from making change for customers to an "Exact Change Toll Fare Only" standard. In addition, due to reduced traffic volumes, toll plaza Cash Lanes will not be staffed 24 hours a day, and will be staffed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. only;
Between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. if a customer does not have the exact toll fare, a toll attendant will be available in the Cash/E-ZPass lanes to explain payment options to customers. To avoid getting an invoice, customers may pay online within seven days of the transaction at www.ezpassnh.com/ using the "7-Day to Pay" option or by calling the E-ZPass Customer Service Center toll-free t 877-643-9727. After the seven day period elapses, an invoice will be processed and mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle;
During the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. all plazas will operate as All Electronic Tolling (AET) "No Cash Collection” areas. To avoid receiving an invoice, customers can use the "7-Day to Pay" option through the website or contact Customer Service Center as listed above;
Customers with any questions regarding E-ZPass transactions or invoices may contact the E-ZPass Call Center at 877-643-9727 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.;
Signs will be hung on the toll booths and message boards will be in place at the approach to all toll booths notifying motorists of the changes, NHDOT announced in a release.