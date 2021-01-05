CONCORD - Gov. Chris Sununu pushed back Tuesday on a new report that concludes New Hampshire has gotten fewer of its frontline workers and long-term care residents vaccinated than its Northern New England neighbors.
Vermont and Maine have vaccinated a higher percentage of their population than New Hampshire, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of Centers for Disease Control tracking state-by-state information.
New Hampshire had vaccinated 1.56% of its population compared to 2.56% in Vermont and 2.49% percent in Maine, according to the report.
Across the country, Vermont ranked fourth highest in its degree of vaccination and Maine was fifth.
South Dakota was first with 3.05% of its population having gotten the first vaccine, the report said.
Sununu urged to treat this report with “caution” because it’s a “snapshot in time” as it draws conclusions about the first deliveries of vaccines from the Trump administration.
“I think what people saw is some had a little more vaccinated than we did; some had a little less. But if you take that snapshot on a Wednesday and other states are getting their vaccines on a Monday or Tuesday and we are getting ours on a Thursday, it’s very rolling,” Sununu said during an interview on the "Good Morning New Hampshire" radio program.
NH still on schedule, Sununu says
Sununu said the state remains on schedule to get the first vaccine all distributed within the first five weeks all of the 100,000 front-line workers and long-term residents or staff who wanted the shot.
“We originally had the schedule to get the first 100,000 individuals who requested it as part of 1-A vaccinated, and we are going to be able to do that,” Sununu said.
The totals in this analysis were somewhat dated.
The Bloomberg News report concluded 54,000 doses had been given to New Hampshire, but state officials said at year’s end the state had already gotten 65,000 doses.
A leading state Senate Democrat, Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, said Sununu could be doing better.
“Governor Sununu is wasting precious time to get this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most in our state,” Rosenwald said.
“Other states have been able to quickly and effectively distribute the vaccine, and it is unacceptable that the governor is letting New Hampshire fall behind. I urge the governor to act quickly to ensure those who need the vaccine can receive it in the coming weeks.”
Sununu has said the rollout of the vaccine to long-term care has been “bumpy” and attributed much of that to the federal government and not to CVS and Walgreens, the pharmacies given the exclusive federal contracts to distribute the vaccine.
Through the end of December, vaccines distributed to long-term care facilities had totaled 14,625, and just over a third or 5,065 doses had been given, according to state officials.
“We have had to push them a little bit, but again they are staying on schedule,” Sununu said of CVS and Walgreens. “I think a lot of the bumps have come out of the federal government; that should not be a shock to anyone…We push on them; I am on the phone a lot with the feds to be sure.”
According to the Bloomberg News report, New Hampshire in the early going was out-performing the country but trailing its neighbors in how much of its vaccine has been distributed.
New Hampshire had received 53,675 doses and distributed 21,181 or about 39.5% of its allotted vaccine.
The national average was 30.5% according to Bloomberg News.
Maine (50.5%) and Connecticut (50.7%) were two of only five states having distributed at least half its vaccine.
South Dakota was highest with 62.2% of its vaccine given out.
Vermont was at 47%, Rhode Island was at 43.6% and Massachusetts distributed 38.4%.