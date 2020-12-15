The state unemployment rate continues to drop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 3.8%, down from 4.2% in October, according to New Hampshire Employment Security. The November 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.
COVID-19 caused the unemployment rate to spike to 17% in April, but it has been steadily declining each month since.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 6.7%
Seasonally adjusted estimates for November 2020 placed the number of employed New Hampshire residents at 722,310, an increase of 24,310 from the previous month and a decrease of 34,480 from November 2019.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 2,250 over the month to 28,150. This was 8,230 more unemployed than in November 2019.
From October to November 2020, the total labor force increased by 22,060 to 750,460. This was a decrease of 26,250 from November 2019.