CONCORD – State health officials are now recommending all residents wear “cloth face coverings” when outside in public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We continue to think staying home and practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene are the most important ways to stop the spread of COVID-19," officials said in a two-page fact sheet with tips about best practices. "By recommending that Granite Staters use a face covering, we are adding one more action to help reduce the spread."
The new guidance posted Monday was issued by the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control in the Division of Public Health Services.
In contrast to the 33 executive orders Gov. Chris Sununu issued since this pandemic began, there was no press release or public statements by state officials made at the time of this announcement.
Advocates for mandatory mask wearing and more testing for COVID-19 spotted the new findings on the DPH’s website and alerted media outlets.
Until Monday, State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said he agreed with the Centers for Disease Control that advised wearing a cloth mask out in public helps keep people who have the virus and don't know it from infecting others.
But the state had not issued a firm and detailed recommendation – until now.
State officials are asking the public not to wear surgical masks or N95 respirators.
"These types of masks are critical supplies that must be reserved for our health care workers and first responders," the state guidance said.
Instead, state officials say citizens should make their own cloth coverings, and this alert gives advice on how to make one, take one on and off and and how to properly clean it for future use.
Cloth face coverings include bandanas, scarves, or homemade cloth masks. They should cover the mouth and nose, the guidance said.
Here's the link for the guidance which also includes CDC instructions on how to make them. https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/covid-mask-guidance.pdf
State officials said the new advice follows additional research into controlling the spread.
“There is a lot we are still learning about COVID-19. However, there is more evidence that people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus, and that droplets produced when breathing, speaking, or clearing your throat may spread COVID-19 from person-to-person,” the state recommendation said.
Rich DiPentima, a former DPH executive and advocate for more COVID-19 testing, said the recommendation doesn’t go far enough.
“It is a good try, but it will not get the job done. It needs to be mandatory,” DiPentima said. “This is like only recommending immunizations for school or day care.”
The advisory says citizens should wear a mask during trips to a grocery store, pharmacy and so should essential workers who cannot maintain at least 6 feet distance in the workplace. Those who are home caring for the sick or workers serving vulnerable people should also wear masks, according to the guidance.
Anyone going for a walk in the woods or in the neighborhood doesn’t have to wear one, but this latest recommendation urged residents to have a face covering with them just in case they stop to chat with someone.