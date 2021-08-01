Venues across New Hampshire finally saw relief from the federal government after months of waiting.
More than 50 venues across the Granite State received about $24 million through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants program, which was signed into law in December. Live venues, live performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters, promoters, theatrical producers and talent representatives all qualified for the relief.
The Small Business Administration had hoped to hand out at least 10,000 grants by July 4, but the grants weren’t available until last week. In order to qualify, the venue had to provide a revenue loss of at least 25% to qualify.
Nationally, more than $16 billion was doled out to venues across the nation. The money can be used for expenses such as rent, booking acts and renewing liquor licenses.
The Palace Theatres in Manchester received about $1.8 million through the grant. The nonprofit reopened in 2020 after a months-long break. only to close again by the end of the year. Productions started again in June.
“We are short about $6 million from what we would have received in revenue over the past 16 months,” said Peter Ramsey, president and CEO.
The theater plans to spend the money on electricity costs, salaries, water bills and everything in between. The grant can’t be used for mortgage payment, he said.
“Things are very slow,” Ramsey said Sunday. “It is about 40% of where we were two years ago.”
Over the past few weeks, the theater’s Children’s Summer Series attendance has jumped from an average of 100 a show to 350. Prior to the pandemic the average was about 700 for each of the six shows per week.
The state’s Congressional delegation worked to establish the program as part of the emergency relief COVID-19 relief legislation. U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, were both cosponsors of the Save Our Stages Act.
Shaheen called the relief a “lifeline for our favorite local establishments.” Forced closures and shrinking audiences caused financial fallout, she said in a statement.
Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord received approximately $1.5 million, Epping Cinemas received $1.4 million and Friends of The Music Hall in Portsmouth received $1.5 million.
The state also helped eligible businesses with Main Street and live venue grants.
Who got the money?
More than nine New Hampshire venues received more than $1 million in grants.
The largest single grant went to Coastal Concerts LLC for $2.7 million. The company operates the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, which remained closed during the pandemic until last month.
Through its three locations, three corporations associated with Chunky’s Cinema Pub received $5.9 million.
Tupelo Music Hall in Derry received about $1.5 million. Owner Scott Hayward served as representative for the newly formed National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) as it advocated for coronavirus relief.
“A lot of us have had to dip into our private savings,” Hayward said. “A lot of people had to take out loans. People are behind on their payments. A lot of people are behind on their rent. There is a lot this money can go to for venues.”
Every venue has a different use for the money, he said. Many might not have money to book acts even though they’ve reopened.
Shows at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry will transition back indoors later this month after two summers of hosting drive-in shows in the parking lot.
“It allows us to get back to where we should be, so we can have strong enough financials to get some bigger bands in here,” he said of the grant.
Three Dog Night, which has 21 Billboard top 40 hits from 1969 to 1975, is scheduled to play on Aug. 20. The group is best known for “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” and “Black and White.” The show is sold out.
The road aheadRamsey thinks it will be at least another two years before the industry returns to pre-pandemic levels.
“It is for a lot of different reasons. The Delta variant is scaring people to death,” he said.
He mentioned how Broadway will require those in attendance to show proof of vaccination.
“It is going to be a very difficult year,” Ramsey said. The Palace has boosted fundraising efforts just to break even.
“It is not going to be easy,” he said. “I’m just hopeful people will come back.”
The federal program will likely save many theaters across the country, Ramsey said.
Some venues didn’t qualify, but the state is working to provide additional relief for “those left behind,” Hayward said.
He worries about some touring acts pulling back in 2022 as a result of the continuing pandemic.
“If the variant takes off in New Hampshire like it has in other states, we just backed up a year,” he said. “The rate of vaccination in New Hampshire is better than other states, but it is not where it should be.”