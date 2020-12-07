TILTON – The New Hampshire Veterans Home on Monday marked a grim event, the death of its 28th resident from COVID-19.
Based on the results of testing of residents and staff done on Dec. 4 by the New Hampshire National Guard, there were 46 actives cases among residents, said Sarah Stanley, who is the program information officer at the Veterans Home, adding that while 13 residents had recovered, 28, had died due to the coronavirus.
Stanley said 45 staff members also tested positive and that 37 had recovered. Three weeks ago, the home reported it housed a total of about 140 veterans.
Late last week, Commandant Margaret LaBrecque on the Veterans Home Facebook page acknowledged and thanked the many who have stepped up to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the facility.
“We appreciate the assistance of Governor Sununu and his staff, officials throughout the state, Manchester VA and VISN 1 (VA New England Healthcare System) for making it possible to have temporary staff join our fight on this COVID-19 war,” said LaBrecque.
The Veterans Home, she added, also appreciated “a visit from the VISN 1 infectious disease specialist who provided recommendations for additional measures we can take to reduce transmission. These measures include making areas more sterile by removing books, puzzles -- any items with a porous surface. We continue to heed all possible recommendations.”
LaBrecque has previously said that the Veterans Home recorded its first positive case of COVID-19 on Nov. 10, when a group of residents was determined to have high temperatures. Those residents were isolated and quarantined.
On Nov. 13, the National Guard tested all patients and staff and found infections among both residents and staff. The first resident died on Nov. 14.
Over the weekend, LaBrecque renewed her call for licensed nurses and nursing assistants, both of whom are in short supply at the Veterans Home.